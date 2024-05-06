Two bombs in two days: Russian planes "attacked" Belgorod region twice

In Russia, planes dropped two bombs in two days on the Belgorod region, UNN reports with reference to ASTRA.

Details

According to ASTRA, the FAB-250 bomb was discovered on May 3 near the village of Kruty Log. There was no need to evacuate the residents, no casualties and no damage. The munition was handed over to the military for further destruction.

Earlier it was reported that on May 4, 7 people, including a child, were injured and 31 houses and 10 cars were damaged as a result of the accidental explosion of the FAB-500 in Belgorod. On the day of the explosion, the governor did not name its cause. Later, ASTRA's sources in the region's emergency services confirmed that a Russian bomb had fallen on the city.

Earlier, ASTRA conducted its own count of Russian bombs that fell on the Belgorod region and other regions. Thus, in March-April this year alone, Russian VKS dropped more than 20.