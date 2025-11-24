$42.270.11
Twitch added Ukrainian language - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

Twitch has added the Ukrainian language to its main interface after an official request from the Ministry of Digital Transformation in the summer. The Ukrainian language is already available on the platform in active beta testing.

Twitch added Ukrainian language - Fedorov
blog.twitch.tv

Twitch, a video streaming service specializing in live broadcasts of video games, esports tournaments, and streams, has supported full Ukrainian localization, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Following the appeal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Twitch added the Ukrainian language

- Fedorov wrote.

"In the summer, we officially appealed to Twitch with a request to add the Ukrainian language to the main interface. The Ukrainian audience is one of the most active in Europe, and supporting the native language on global platforms is about identity and equal opportunities. In October, we received a response. Twitch supported full Ukrainian localization.

According to him, the company emphasized that language access is key to community development and convenient content search.

The Ukrainian language is already available on the platform in active beta testing

- Fedorov stated, thanking the company for its response.

Julia Shramko

