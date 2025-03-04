Tusk on the suspension of US aid to Ukraine: Poland confirms statements from the American side
Kyiv • UNN
Poland's Prime Minister Tusk confirmed the suspension of American aid to Ukraine based on received reports. The Polish government plans to allocate 30 billion zlotys for defense and is preparing for emergency decisions.
Messages received by the Polish side confirm the statements made by the American side, said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, commenting on the suspension of U.S. aid to Ukraine, reports UNN citing GazetaPrawna.pl.
Details
Tusk emphasized that there are "no grounds" to consider the statements from the American side as "just words." "The messages coming from the border, from our hub,.. confirm the statements made by the American side. This, of course, puts Europe, Ukraine, and Poland in a more complicated situation, but we must face this situation," said the Polish Prime Minister.
"The situation is serious, and I do not need to convince anyone that it requires special concentration from the government," Tusk said at the beginning of the government meeting on Tuesday.
He stressed that due to this situation, the Polish government will be forced to make decisions in a "somewhat extraordinary" manner.
The Ministry of Finance and Regional Policy of Poland sees the possibility of reallocating up to 30 billion zlotys for defense and arms industry expenditures, as stated by Tusk on Tuesday before the government meeting.
Reminder
U.S. President Donald Trump, according to media reports from the White House, ordered the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.