Tusk asks Poland to reconsider its participation in the Ottawa and Dublin Conventions due to cluster munitions
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk instructed the Ministry of Defense to consider the possibility of withdrawing from the Ottawa and Dublin Conventions. This concerns the use of anti-personnel mines and cluster munitions.
I asked the Ministry of Defense of Poland to request Poland to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and possibly from the Dublin Convention. I am talking about anti-personnel mines and cluster munitions
