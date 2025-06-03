Tusk asked for a vote of confidence after Nawrocki's victory: voting in the Polish parliament is expected in a week

Polish Parliament Speaker Szymon Holownia proposed on Tuesday that the vote of confidence in Donald Tusk's government be held in a week at an additional session of parliament, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Context

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday that he would seek a parliamentary vote of confidence in his coalition government after his party's candidate, Rafal Tszaskowski, lost the presidential election on Sunday.

What they said in the Polish Parliament

"We hear information that this should be in the near future. I have convinced the Prime Minister that we need to wait a little longer with this," Holownia told reporters.

"I suggested that the Prime Minister submit the motion this week so that we can discuss it at an additional session on Tuesday," Holownia said.

Addition

Karol Nawrocki, a candidate from the nationalist opposition, narrowly won the presidential election in Poland, dealing a blow to the centrist government's efforts to strengthen Warsaw's pro-European orientation.

