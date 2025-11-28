"Turn on Batman": scientists found a strange way to make people kinder

Psychologists from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart (Milan, Italy) conducted an unusual experiment: they put a person in a Batman costume in a subway car and observed the passengers. This was reported by Science Alert, informs UNN.

It is noted that the result turned out to be truly "superheroic": with the appearance of the "Dark Knight", people began to actively help each other, give up seats and show attention to others.

This may sound like a full-fledged attempt to win the Ig Nobel Prize, but in reality, this study is interesting from the point of view of what exactly inspires people to prosocial behavior. - the article says.

Thus, in the experiment, passengers had to give up their seats to a pregnant woman. Without Batman, about 37% of people did this, and when the superhero appeared in the car, more than 67% did. At the same time, almost half of those who gave up their seats did not even notice Batman himself - the effect manifested itself at a subconscious level.

Interestingly, among those who gave up their seat, no one directly linked their gesture to Batman's presence, and 43.75 percent reported not seeing Batman at all. - the researchers said.

They note that such a "Batman effect" can become a tool for stimulating altruism in everyday life - from urban art objects to social campaigns.

