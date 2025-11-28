"Turn on Batman": scientists found a strange way to make people kinder

$42.300.10
November 27, 10:24 PM • 7958 views
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of Ukraine
November 27, 06:30 PM • 18950 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 19963 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 30448 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 36328 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 21331 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 30615 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 23602 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 14492 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 17998 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"Dynamo" lost to Cypriot "Omonia" in the Conference LeaguePhotoNovember 27, 08:03 PM • 3002 views
Occupiers use recreation centers in Sevastopol to disguise their units - "ATESH"PhotoNovember 27, 09:41 PM • 3138 views
The Netherlands prepares a new plan for the return of Ukrainian refugees: what will change10:59 PM • 6808 views
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - SvyrydenkoPhoto12:57 AM • 2888 views
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters01:30 AM • 3652 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 23049 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 30440 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 36324 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 30612 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhotoNovember 27, 01:38 PM • 24648 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction02:36 AM • 884 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 29391 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 50452 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 83806 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 99233 views
"Turn on Batman": scientists found a strange way to make people kinder

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Psychologists conducted an experiment by placing a person in a Batman costume in a subway car. This led to a significant increase in prosocial behavior among passengers.

"Turn on Batman": scientists found a strange way to make people kinder

Psychologists from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart (Milan, Italy) conducted an unusual experiment: they put a person in a Batman costume in a subway car and observed the passengers. This was reported by Science Alert, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the result turned out to be truly "superheroic": with the appearance of the "Dark Knight", people began to actively help each other, give up seats and show attention to others.

This may sound like a full-fledged attempt to win the Ig Nobel Prize, but in reality, this study is interesting from the point of view of what exactly inspires people to prosocial behavior.

- the article says.

Thus, in the experiment, passengers had to give up their seats to a pregnant woman. Without Batman, about 37% of people did this, and when the superhero appeared in the car, more than 67% did. At the same time, almost half of those who gave up their seats did not even notice Batman himself - the effect manifested itself at a subconscious level.

Interestingly, among those who gave up their seat, no one directly linked their gesture to Batman's presence, and 43.75 percent reported not seeing Batman at all.

- the researchers said.

They note that such a "Batman effect" can become a tool for stimulating altruism in everyday life - from urban art objects to social campaigns.

Recall

British research found a link between prosocial behavior in children and healthy eating in adolescence.

Trump pardons two turkeys, one of which disappeared during the ceremony25.11.25, 20:05 • 8107 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCulture