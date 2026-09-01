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Turkmenistan has begun eliminating giant methane leaks — the UN calls it a breakthrough for the climate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Turkmenistan has eliminated 8 large-scale methane leaks from old oil and gas facilities. In 2023, the country received 192 warnings from the UN.

Turkmenistan has begun eliminating giant methane leaks — the UN calls it a breakthrough for the climate

Turkmenistan has begun eliminating massive methane leaks from old oil and gas facilities that have a significant impact on global warming. Yle reports this, citing data from the UN and The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to the UN, Turkmenistan has already eliminated 8 so-called "super-emitter" methane leaks. Experts assess the country's increased activity as a major breakthrough in the fight against climate change, although the problem remains extensive.

Individual faulty valves or damaged pipelines can release tons of methane into the atmosphere every hour. The climate impact of one such large leak can be comparable to the emissions of approximately 1 million cars or an entire coal-fired power plant.

Turkmenistan was one of the main sources of methane leaks

Methane heats the atmosphere approximately 80 times more strongly than carbon dioxide in the short term, although it breaks down more quickly in the atmosphere. That is why reducing its emissions is considered one of the most effective ways to quickly slow the pace of global warming. At present, methane is linked to approximately a quarter of global warming.

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In 2023, Turkmenistan recorded the largest number of major methane leaks of any country. Last year, the UN system issued 192 warnings about leaks in the country, and Turkmenistan responded with specific plans to address the problem to approximately 20% of them.

For comparison, the United States received 138 such warnings—the second-highest figure in the world. According to data cited by The Guardian, the US side did not report eliminating any of these leaks.

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