Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is currently present in the hall where the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations are taking place. This is reported by Russian "Media", writes UNN.

Details

The Turkish Foreign Minister is still in the hall of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul - said the agency's interlocutor.

Earlier, Russian "Media" reported, citing its sources, that Turkish representatives would leave the talks after the welcome speech.

Addition

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated the importance of an early ceasefire in Ukraine and stressed the readiness of the parties for direct negotiations.

Today became possible because both sides are ready for dialogue. And, as you can understand, there are two ways: one of them leads to peace, and which will start this process, and the other will lead to greater destruction and greater human sacrifice. Both parties will independently, at their own will, decide which way they will go - Fidan said.

The spokesman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that Putin receives all information about the progress of negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul online.

According to Peskov, the Russian delegation in Istanbul "has all the necessary instructions regarding the negotiating position", which were developed at a recent meeting with Putin. The spokesman did not specify which meeting he was referring to.