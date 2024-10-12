Trying to disassemble ammunition: two men injured in Kharkiv region by explosion
Kyiv • UNN
In Dergachi, Kharkiv region, two men received shrapnel wounds while trying to disassemble an explosive object. The SES urges citizens to be careful and not to touch suspicious objects.
Today, on October 12, in the city of Dergachi, Kharkiv region, two men were injured as a result of an explosive device. They tried to disassemble the munition on their own. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.
On October 12, an explosive device was detonated on the territory of a private household in Dergachi, Kharkiv district. As a result of the explosion, two men who were trying to disassemble the munition sustained shrapnel wounds. An emergency medical team hospitalized them in the regional hospital
The SES urged citizens to be careful. It is forbidden to use any explosive devices if they are found:
- remove the findings from the ground on their own;
- pick up explosive objects;
- to strike at it;
- attempts to disassemble the GNP;
- carry or move from place to place.
If you find a suspicious object, you should report it to the State Emergency Service or the National Police by calling “101”, “102” or “112”.
