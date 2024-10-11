In Mykolaiv region, a shepherd was grazing cattle on a mined field: four cows were blown up
Kyiv • UNN
In Mykolaiv region, a shepherd was grazing cattle on a mined field, resulting in 4 cows being injured. The SES sappers found a PMN-2 anti-personnel mine at the site.
Details
In Yevhenivka village of Snihurivka community, a local shepherd was grazing his cattle on a densely mined field. As a result of the detonation of the munitions, 4 animals were injured.
One of the owners of the animals, having learned about the incident, ran to the field to get her cow. When she stopped, she saw objects nearby that looked like explosives. The woman was evacuated from the danger zone by National Police bomb squad: she was not injured.
Sappers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine from Odesa region, who are currently helping to clear Mykolaiv region of mines, examined the area near the injured animals and found a PMN-2 anti-personnel mine.