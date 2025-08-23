$41.220.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump's spiritual advisor went to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 154 views

Pastor Mark Burns, spiritual advisor to US President Donald Trump, traveled to Ukraine from South Korea. He posted a photo from the airport, confirming his visit.

Trump's spiritual advisor went to Ukraine

Spiritual advisor to US President Donald Trump, Pastor Mark Burns, has traveled to Ukraine from South Korea, reports UNN.

Details

"Departing from South Korea to Ukraine," Burns wrote on social media platform X on Saturday night.

He also posted a photo from the airport waiting lounge.

Here's why I called Putin "evil": Trump's spiritual advisor on the Russian strike on Sumy 14.04.25, 16:10 • 11009 views

Additional information

A Reuters journalist reported that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg would arrive in Ukraine on Saturday, August 23.

However, Ukrainian media state that Kellogg will visit Ukraine on August 24-25.

Tragedy in Kryvyi Rih: Trump's spiritual advisor called on the world to condemn the "terror" of Russia06.04.25, 22:23 • 15827 views

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
