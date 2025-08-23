Trump's spiritual advisor went to Ukraine

Spiritual advisor to US President Donald Trump, Pastor Mark Burns, has traveled to Ukraine from South Korea, reports UNN.

Details

"Departing from South Korea to Ukraine," Burns wrote on social media platform X on Saturday night.

He also posted a photo from the airport waiting lounge.

Additional information

A Reuters journalist reported that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg would arrive in Ukraine on Saturday, August 23.

However, Ukrainian media state that Kellogg will visit Ukraine on August 24-25.

