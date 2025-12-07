Trump's son: father may withdraw from Ukraine negotiations if peace attempts fail

The eldest son of US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., stated that his father might withdraw from the negotiation process regarding the war in Ukraine if his attempts to achieve peace are unsuccessful. Sky News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the son of the White House chief, this issue is not a priority for Americans, while "Europe needs a better plan."

I think he can (withdraw from the negotiation process - ed.). But what is a positive trait in my father, and a unique one too, is that you never know what he is going to do. He is unpredictable. - said Donald Trump Jr.

Drawing a parallel with his father's current "war" against drug cartels, he called the groups that import illegal drugs into the US "a much greater clear and present danger to the US than anything in Ukraine or Russia." In addition, calling Ukraine "a much more corrupt country than Russia," the son of the US president described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "one of the greatest marketers of all time."

Recall

According to Forbes, Donald Trump's family doubled their fortune to ten billion dollars since his election as US president in 2024. The main source of enrichment was the cryptocurrency sector, as well as real estate and consulting.

