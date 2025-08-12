Trump's resolve and Europe's unity decide everything: Zelenskyy coordinated joint diplomatic steps with the President of Romania

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with his Romanian counterpart Nicușor Dan, during which he thanked him for the clear support of Ukraine from the European Union countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

We coordinated our next joint steps in diplomacy, preparing for important contacts already tomorrow. I thanked Nicușor Dan and all EU leaders for today's statement on clear support for Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. We all agree: the first step towards an honest peace must be a ceasefire. - noted Zelenskyy.

According to Zelenskyy, everything now depends on President Trump's resolve and Europe's unity. He added that if Russia is not ready to stop the killings, then there must be sanctions on its economy that will force it to do so.

I also thanked Romania for supporting our synchronous and joint movement with Moldova towards the EU. We are waiting for Mr. President in Ukraine. The teams are already working on the details. - noted the Head of State.

Addition

President Zelenskyy held a conversation with Erdogan, thanking him for his mediation. They discussed diplomatic prospects and Turkey's readiness to organize a summit with the participation of four countries.