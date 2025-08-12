Trump's resolve and Europe's unity decide everything: Zelenskyy coordinated joint diplomatic steps with the President of Romania

$41.450.06
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 21234 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 22112 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM • 41765 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
01:29 PM • 28052 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 31312 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 70983 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 68912 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 69075 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 32249 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
August 12, 09:00 AM • 22124 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
Publications
Exclusives
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases04:50 PM • 2138 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 21218 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 68809 views
Trump's resolve and Europe's unity decide everything: Zelenskyy coordinated joint diplomatic steps with the President of Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with his Romanian counterpart Nicușor Dan. They discussed further joint diplomatic steps and EU support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with his Romanian counterpart Nicușor Dan, during which he thanked him for the clear support of Ukraine from the European Union countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

We coordinated our next joint steps in diplomacy, preparing for important contacts already tomorrow. I thanked Nicușor Dan and all EU leaders for today's statement on clear support for Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. We all agree: the first step towards an honest peace must be a ceasefire.

- noted Zelenskyy.

According to Zelenskyy, everything now depends on President Trump's resolve and Europe's unity. He added that if Russia is not ready to stop the killings, then there must be sanctions on its economy that will force it to do so.

I also thanked Romania for supporting our synchronous and joint movement with Moldova towards the EU. We are waiting for Mr. President in Ukraine. The teams are already working on the details.

- noted the Head of State.

Addition

President Zelenskyy held a conversation with Erdogan, thanking him for his mediation. They discussed diplomatic prospects and Turkey's readiness to organize a summit with the participation of four countries.

Pavlo Zinchenko

