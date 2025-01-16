The administration of the newly elected US President Donald Trump intends to strengthen sanctions against Russia. They may be part of a strategy to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated by Trump's candidate for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to CNBC, UNN reports.

If any officials in the Russian Federation are watching these hearings, they should know that if I am confirmed, and if President Trump asks for it as part of his strategy to end the war in Ukraine, I will be 100% in favor of stronger sanctions - He said.

According to him, this is especially true of Russian oil companies, to a level that will force Russia to the negotiating table.

Recall

The U.S. State Department believes the new sanctions are more effective than recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The latest restrictions have already led to the stoppage of tankers carrying Russian oil and made it impossible to circumvent previous sanctions.

As UNN previously wrote , Trump's aides admittedthat the promise to make peace in Ukraine in one day was an election bluff. According to new estimates, it will take months or more to resolve the conflict.