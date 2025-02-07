Trump's deal-making at the start of his presidency has suffered its worst performance due to policy instability - Financial Times

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 14299 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 62283 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102083 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105491 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123048 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102184 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129218 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103529 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106161 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102603 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 88511 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111671 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106093 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 14299 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123048 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129218 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162264 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152404 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 3403 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106093 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111671 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138379 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140157 views
Trump's deal-making at the start of his presidency has suffered its worst performance due to policy instability - Financial Times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33111 views

The number of M&A deals in the US fell by 30% to 873 in January 2025, the lowest since 2015. Experts attribute this to the unstable policies of the new president and his plans to increase duties.

US President Donald Trump's deal-making at the beginning of his presidency was the worst in the last decade. This is attributed to the instability of the new head of state's policies.

This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

 In January 2025, total U.S. M&A activity fell by nearly 30% to 873 deals year-over-year, the lowest since 2015, according to LSEG. In dollar terms, deal activity fell by 18% year-on-year.

Proponents of the deals said the slowdown reflected concerns about the new US president's economic and trade policies, which somewhat dampened Wall Street's initial enthusiasm after his election in November.

This is incredibly unstable. Whatever you thought of the previous administration's policies, they provided a stable and predictable backdrop for markets. This has been replaced by volatile policies that oscillate between a so-called business-friendly agenda and trade disputes, isolationism, and a generally inflationary policy that clouds the outlook for interest rates

- said Antonio Weiss, an experienced mediator and partner at SSW Consulting. 

EU may hit US tech sector with possible Trump tariffs05.02.25, 17:41 • 29701 view

According to Frank Aquila, partner at Sullivan & Cromwell, concerns about possible economic disruption caused by Trump's plan to impose high tariffs on important trading partners such as Mexico and Canada, combined with fears that the president's populist agenda could slow down approval of new deals, are also weighing on short-term sentiment.

I still believe this will be a good year for M&A, but business enthusiasm is fragile and easily shaken

- Aquila said.

According to Jonathan Gray, president of private equity group Blackstone, recent signals from Federal Reserve officials that the U.S. central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer also contributed to a "definite slowdown" in M&A in the fourth quarter.

The $1.1 trillion asset manager still expects deal volumes to increase in 2025 as some of the volatility is reduced.

Mexico and Canada are on pause, and duties are coming into effect against China today: how world markets are reacting04.02.25, 13:53 • 230646 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPolitics
financial-timesFinancial Times
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising