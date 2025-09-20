Trump: Xi Jinping will join in ending the war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would cooperate with the US to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine. Trump also noted that the US profits from selling weapons to Ukraine.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will help resolve the war in Ukraine. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.
Details
"I think Xi from China will work with us to help with the war between Russia and Ukraine," the White House chief said.
He also commented on the situation with US arms supplies to Ukraine.
I don't want to profit from the war in Ukraine. However, we are making money because they are buying our weapons
Recall
Earlier, US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to him, they discussed key issues - from trade to the need to end the war in Ukraine.
