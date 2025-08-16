Trump was "exhausted and annoyed by Putin" after talks in Alaska - WSJ

US President Donald Trump told European leaders that he is open to providing security guarantees to Ukraine. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing several unnamed European officials, UNN reports.

Details

It is indicated that such a statement is a "significant change" in Trump's position on the US role in ending the war in Ukraine.

Officials who spoke with Trump after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska said that Trump told them that Putin would not cease hostilities during any peace talks, and insisted that Ukraine cede territory in the east of the country in exchange for freezing the front line elsewhere. - the publication writes.

The authors also note that, according to the interlocutors, Trump was "exhausted and annoyed by Putin" after the talks. Despite this, the head of the White House stated that a return to harsh threats of immediate sanctions against Russia is possible only if trilateral negotiations do not bring real progress in resolving the war.

Recall

According to The New York Times, Donald Trump, after meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska, told European leaders that he supports a plan to end the war in Ukraine by transferring unconquered territory to Russian occupiers, rather than attempting a ceasefire.

