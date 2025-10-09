Trump understands that Putin is lying to him about Russia's military achievements, and we have a "warm relationship" with the US President – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Donald Trump is aware of Russia's real failures at the front and is interested in peace talks. The American president understands that Putin is lying about his achievements at the front in Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

I think he (Trump – ed.) wants us to be at the negotiating table and support this track - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, the meeting with Trump helped the American leader see that the Russian "summer-autumn offensive operation" was a complete failure, and all the enemy's declared positions were not captured.

Reality shows that the Russians are unable to capture eastern Ukraine, and their strikes are just an ultimatum that does not pass – added Zelenskyy.

The President also emphasized the importance of dialogue at various levels: intelligence agencies, military, and diplomats are discussing the situation, including the safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Therefore, with President Trump, dialogue is currently taking place at various levels after our meeting. At the level of Witkoff, Kellogg, Bessent, the Ministry of Defense, there are various connections. And what is very important – intelligence agencies and the military. And not just intelligence agencies and the military communicate, but they come, communicate, have a dialogue. I think this is important. And everyone, by the way, says that despite the temperature outside, we have warm relations at various levels – summarized the Ukrainian president.

