Trump twice confused meeting place with Putin - Sky News

During a press conference, US President Donald Trump mistakenly said several times that he was going to Russia for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, although the meeting will take place in Alaska. This incident attracted the attention of media and politicians, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

At his extensive press conference, Trump spoke a lot about the upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin, but made two mistakes during the briefing, stating that he would meet the Russian president in Russia, not in Alaska.

He first said, discussing the "public safety emergency" in Washington:

This is a tragic emergency, and I'm ashamed to be here. You know, I'm going to see Putin. I'm going to Russia on Friday.

Later at the press conference, Trump said:

We're going to Russia. It's going to be a big deal.

But closer to the end he added:

I consider it very respectful that the President of Russia is coming to our country, as opposed to us going to his country, or even to a third, outside organization.

Addition

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and place, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of Trump's and Putin's meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier.