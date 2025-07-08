Trump told Zelensky he was not responsible for arms supply delays - WSJ

US President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was not responsible for stopping arms supplies to Ukraine, which demonstrated the US's openness to continuing military aid to the country, The Wall Street Journal reports, writes UNN.

Details

Trump told Zelenskyy in a phone call on Friday that he had "ordered a review of the Pentagon's ammunition stockpiles after the US struck Iranian nuclear facilities last month, but did not order the agency to freeze arms supplies," according to people briefed on the conversation.

The call came shortly after Trump publicly admitted that he was "very disappointed" and had "made no progress" on a peace deal for Russia's war against Ukraine in a separate conversation on Thursday with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin. Trump urged Putin to end the war during the conversation, but Putin refused, according to the Kremlin, the publication writes.

Trump assured Zelenskyy that "the US will send as much military aid as it can allocate," people said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing on Monday that it was US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth who oversaw the review when he took office, "to ensure that everything that goes out the door is in America's best interest."

The halt in arms supplies to Ukraine, reported last Tuesday, surprised other parts of the US government, including the State Department and members of Congress, as well as Ukraine.

Zelenskyy hinted after a phone call with Trump that Ukraine might have reasons for optimism. "This was probably the best conversation in all this time, it was as productive as possible," Zelenskyy said during an evening address on July 5. "I am grateful for the willingness to help."

The US has provided Ukraine with $66.9 billion in military aid since Russia's invasion in 2022, according to a State Department fact sheet from March 2025.

