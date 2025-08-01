$41.770.02
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Tim Cook
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
United States
White House
Kherson Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Fox News
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Amazon Prime
Financial Times

Trump to build luxurious $200 million ballroom at the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

The US President announced the construction of a new $200 million ballroom on the White House grounds. The 8,000 square meter space will accommodate up to 650 guests and will be the first large-scale architectural change to the residence since 1948.

Trump to build luxurious $200 million ballroom at the White House

US President Donald Trump announced the construction of a new ballroom on the White House grounds, costing $200 million. The space, spanning over 8,000 square meters, will accommodate up to 650 guests and will be the first large-scale architectural change to the residence since 1948. Trump promised to complete it by the end of his second term, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The White House, as the publication notes, will soon begin construction of a new ballroom "costing $200 million, which will be ready by the end of Donald Trump's term in early 2029."

The White House press secretary stated that the 90,000-square-foot ballroom will accommodate up to 650 seats, as the US president plans "many improvements."

This will be the latest change made to the so-called "People's House" since Trump's return to office in January and the first structural change to the House since the addition of the Truman Balcony in 1948.

Caroline Leavitt added that funding for the addition will come from Trump, as well as from other "patriotic donors." According to the White House website, Trump called the project "his gift to the country."

Addition

In a phone interview with NBC News, Trump pointed to the White House's preparations for large-scale events, which require transporting guests to tents set up on the South Lawn. Currently, the White House cannot host large-scale events, given that the capacity of the White House's East Room is 200 people.

When it rains or snows, it's a disaster

Trump said, noting that tents are now set up "on a football field away from the White House."

From Trump's perspective, the need for a new hall has been long overdue.

I'm making a lot of improvements. I'm going to build a beautiful ballroom. They've wanted it for many, many years

Trump told NBC.

McCrery Architects was chosen to complete the design, Clark Construction will be the lead builder, and AECOM will handle the engineering. The ballroom will be separate from the main White House building and will take the place of the current East Wing. 

This project well reflects the management style of Trump - a real estate businessman who decided to add large-scale construction to the traditional interior renovation, the publication writes. If previously he limited himself to temporary changes, such as laying tiles in the Rose Garden or decorating rooms with gold fittings, the new ballroom will be a permanent architectural change that will remain after his presidency

- the publication states.

White House Excludes Wall Street Journal from President Trump's Press Pool7/22/25, 5:56 AM • 4431 view

Alona Utkina

News of the World
The Guardian
White House
Donald Trump
United States