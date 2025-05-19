Trump to approve "Golden Dome" missile shield development for hundreds of billions in the coming days - CNN

The Pentagon has submitted small, medium, and large options to the White House for the development of the "Golden Dome" - an advanced missile shield system that could protect the country from long-range strikes. President Donald Trump will announce his chosen option and its price in the coming days, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

Trump's final decision on the project will ultimately determine the path of funding, development and implementation of a space-based missile defense system over the next few years.

Whatever option Trump chooses, it won't be cheap. $25 billion has been earmarked in next year's defense budget for the system, but the Congressional Budget Office estimates that the U.S. may have to spend more than $500 billion over 20 years to build a viable "Golden Dome."

The project will also be a real breakthrough for private contractors, as the government will not be able to build it on its own, and companies such as Elon Musk's SpaceX are vying for very lucrative contracts related to the system.

The Department of Defense "has developed a draft architecture and implementation plan for the Golden Dome system that will protect Americans and our homeland from a wide range of global missile threats," - said Pentagon chief spokesman and senior adviser Sean Parnell in an interview with CNN.

He added that the Secretary of Defense and other ministry officials contacted President Trump to present the options. They look forward to announcing further action in the coming days.

What is known about the "Golden Dome" project

A key part of the implementation plan will be the creation of a program manager position reporting directly - also known as the "Golden Dome Czar" - who will be able to oversee the development and deployment of the highly complex system.

Sources said that US Space Force Deputy Chief of Space Operations General Michael A. Getline is the most likely candidate for the position. He is a four-star general with experience in procuring missile defense systems and new space capabilities.

However, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the "Golden Dome" and its final appearance. A person directly familiar with the options said the system would eventually encompass about 100 programs, many of which already exist in the Department of Defense or are under development.

The only "brand new" aspect will be the level of command, control and integration of the architecture, the source said.

There are many different options for what this might look like - said a senior Congressional official familiar with the Pentagon's proposed plans.

Addition

The US plans to discuss reduction of American troops in Europe with European allies. Discussions will take place after the NATO summit in The Hague, scheduled for June.