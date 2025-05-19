$41.500.03
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Trump to approve "Golden Dome" missile shield development for hundreds of billions in the coming days - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

Pentagon provides Trump with options for developing "Golden Dome" - a missile shield system. The decision will determine space defense funding for years to come, which could cost up to $500 billion.

Trump to approve "Golden Dome" missile shield development for hundreds of billions in the coming days - CNN

 The Pentagon has submitted small, medium, and large options to the White House for the development of the "Golden Dome" - an advanced missile shield system that could protect the country from long-range strikes. President Donald Trump will announce his chosen option and its price in the coming days, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

Trump's final decision on the project will ultimately determine the path of funding, development and implementation of a space-based missile defense system over the next few years.

Whatever option Trump chooses, it won't be cheap. $25 billion has been earmarked in next year's defense budget for the system, but the Congressional Budget Office estimates that the U.S. may have to spend more than $500 billion over 20 years to build a viable "Golden Dome."

The project will also be a real breakthrough for private contractors, as the government will not be able to build it on its own, and companies such as Elon Musk's SpaceX are vying for very lucrative contracts related to the system.

The Department of Defense "has developed a draft architecture and implementation plan for the Golden Dome system that will protect Americans and our homeland from a wide range of global missile threats,"

- said Pentagon chief spokesman and senior adviser Sean Parnell in an interview with CNN.

He added that the Secretary of Defense and other ministry officials contacted President Trump to present the options. They look forward to announcing further action in the coming days.

Iran has a clear proposal from the US to reach a nuclear deal: Trump urges Tehran to speed up16.05.25, 14:48 • 1851 view

What is known about the "Golden Dome" project

A key part of the implementation plan will be the creation of a program manager position reporting directly - also known as the "Golden Dome Czar" - who will be able to oversee the development and deployment of the highly complex system.

Sources said that US Space Force Deputy Chief of Space Operations General Michael A. Getline is the most likely candidate for the position. He is a four-star general with experience in procuring missile defense systems and new space capabilities.

However, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the "Golden Dome" and its final appearance. A person directly familiar with the options said the system would eventually encompass about 100 programs, many of which already exist in the Department of Defense or are under development.

The only "brand new" aspect will be the level of command, control and integration of the architecture, the source said.

There are many different options for what this might look like

- said a senior Congressional official familiar with the Pentagon's proposed plans.

Addition

The US plans to discuss reduction of American troops in Europe with European allies. Discussions will take place after the NATO summit in The Hague, scheduled for June.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
United States Space Force
SpaceX
The Pentagon
United States Congress
NATO
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Iran
