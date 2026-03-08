Trump threatens to block signing of bills until electoral reform package is passed

US President Donald Trump has resorted to new tactics to pressure Congress, stating that he will stop signing any bills until the "America's Rescue Act" is passed. This initiative provides for a radical reform of electoral legislation, including the requirement to present more identification documents at polling stations. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump emphasized that the reform must be adopted in the strictest possible form without any concessions. In addition to electoral rules, the president insists on including in the package provisions on restricting surgical procedures for transgender youth and banning transgender athletes from participating in women's sports. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt supported this position, calling the proposals based on "common sense."

This measure must be brought to the forefront, not in a softened version. I will not sign other bills until this one is passed. – said Donald Trump.

Political consequences and resistance in the Senate

The president's threat could cause delays in the legislative process, although procedurally, bills usually become law automatically within 10 days unless vetoed.

The main obstacle remains the position of Republican senators, who are indifferent to calls to abolish the filibuster to advance this initiative ahead of the midterm elections. The further fate of the reform package will depend on whether the White House can convince Congress to make radical changes to the regulations and electoral system.

