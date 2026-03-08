$43.810.0050.900.00
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 32072 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 22830 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 22864 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 23049 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 35431 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 78258 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 43466 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 43552 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 58569 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
Trump threatens to block signing of bills until electoral reform package is passed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1888 views

Donald Trump demands the passage of the Save America Act with strict election rules. The package includes restrictions for transgender people and new ID requirements.

Trump threatens to block signing of bills until electoral reform package is passed

US President Donald Trump has resorted to new tactics to pressure Congress, stating that he will stop signing any bills until the "America's Rescue Act" is passed. This initiative provides for a radical reform of electoral legislation, including the requirement to present more identification documents at polling stations. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump emphasized that the reform must be adopted in the strictest possible form without any concessions. In addition to electoral rules, the president insists on including in the package provisions on restricting surgical procedures for transgender youth and banning transgender athletes from participating in women's sports. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt supported this position, calling the proposals based on "common sense."

This measure must be brought to the forefront, not in a softened version. I will not sign other bills until this one is passed.

– said Donald Trump.

Political consequences and resistance in the Senate

The president's threat could cause delays in the legislative process, although procedurally, bills usually become law automatically within 10 days unless vetoed.

The main obstacle remains the position of Republican senators, who are indifferent to calls to abolish the filibuster to advance this initiative ahead of the midterm elections. The further fate of the reform package will depend on whether the White House can convince Congress to make radical changes to the regulations and electoral system.

