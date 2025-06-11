$41.560.06
Trump threatened a harsh response to protests against the military parade on his birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1398 views

Donald Trump said that protests against the military parade in Washington will be met with great force. Protest sentiments are spreading against the backdrop of demonstrations in Los Angeles.

United States President Donald Trump has vowed that protests in response to his multi-million dollar military parade in Washington will be met with "very great force." This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

"Those people who want to protest will be met with very great force," Trump said during a press conference in the Oval Office surrounded by other members of his administration.

He added that he had not heard of any protests, but that their participants were people who hated the United States.

"I haven't even heard of a protest, but ... they're people who hate our country," he said.

In the United States, protests have taken place in many cities against Trump's planned military parade, which is timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the US Army. It also coincides with Trump's birthday.

In Washington, dozens of groups and organizations have come together to organize events as part of the "No Kings" campaign in response to the military parade and other celebrations organized by Trump. At the same time, there are no organized protests in the US capital. Organizers explained that they want to create a "contrast," not a conflict.

Protest sentiments in Washington are spreading amid massive demonstrations in Los Angeles over raids by federal immigration services. Trump has ordered at least two thousand National Guard troops to Los Angeles County to assist immigration agents who have faced demonstrators protesting workplace raids.

Supplement

Trump said he "is not worried that the situation with the military on the ground in Los Angeles could get out of control." Asked if he was concerned, Trump replied, "No, everything is fine."

He did not give a specific answer when asked how long the National Guard troops would remain in Los Angeles.

"Until there is danger. When there is no danger, they will leave," - said the US President.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

