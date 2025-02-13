US President Donald Trump has told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to give up hope of returning all the territories occupied by Russia.

This was reported by Politico, UNN.

Trump announces immediate talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and tells Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to give up hope of returning all land seized by Russia - Politico states.

On February 12, during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) in Brussels, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel said that returning Ukraine to its borders by 2014 was an unrealistic goaland that such a goal would only prolong the war further.

Oleksandr Merezhko, chairman of the Ukrainian parliament's foreign affairs committee, called Hegseth's comments “illogical.

The new Minister of Security should simply start by coming to Ukraine and familiarizing himself with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine can regain all of its territory, it is absolutely possible. But this requires more military and technical assistance from the United States and stronger sanctions - in particular, U.S. financial sanctions against the Russian economy - Merezhko said.

According to Politico, European diplomats seemed at a loss for words as they tried to work out the details of Hughes' and Trump's statements. The brutal truth is that - at least at the level of the European Union - relations with the new White House are so bad that they are virtually non-existent. There was no comment from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The bloc's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, later wrote on X that “Europe must play a central role in any negotiations,” adding:

Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity are unconditional. Now our priority should be to strengthen Ukraine and provide reliable security guarantees.” Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock told reporters that Germany has always emphasized that no decision on Ukraine will be made without Ukraine. “Peace can only be achieved together. This means both with Ukraine and with Europeans - Burbock said.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says Ukraine needs additional military support before negotiations with Putin begin.

Poland will unwaveringly push for increased military support for Ukraine. Strengthening Ukraine's capabilities ahead of potential negotiations with Russia is crucial for our continent - he said.

Context Trump said he had a “productive” phone call with Putin on February 12, where they discussed the war in Ukraine and other topics. The two sides agreed to start talks and visit each other's countries.

Trump also announced plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia. and On February 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump also had a telephone conversation.

The presidents discussed the possibilities of achieving peace, technological possibilities, and Trump provided details of his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The head of the OP Yermak noted that Zelensky and Trump agreed to immediately start the work of teams to end the war.