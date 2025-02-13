Trump tells Zelensky to give up hope of returning all occupied territories to Russia - Politico

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 44169 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 90103 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102077 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117033 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100252 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125154 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102541 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113227 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116846 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159132 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103317 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 94404 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 65628 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106402 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100629 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117033 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125154 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159132 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149430 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181609 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100629 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106402 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136768 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138573 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166509 views
Actual
Trump tells Zelensky to give up hope of returning all occupied territories to Russia - Politico

Trump tells Zelensky to give up hope of returning all occupied territories to Russia - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 68305 views

Trump suggested that Zelenskyy refuse to return all the territories occupied by Russia. European leaders emphasize the need for Ukraine and the EU to participate in any peace talks.

US President Donald Trump has told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to give up hope of returning all the territories occupied by Russia.

This was reported by Politico, UNN.

Trump announces immediate talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and tells Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to give up hope of returning all land seized by Russia

- Politico states. 

On February 12, during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) in Brussels, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel said that returning Ukraine to its borders by 2014 was an unrealistic goaland that such a goal would only prolong the war further.

 Oleksandr Merezhko, chairman of the Ukrainian parliament's foreign affairs committee, called Hegseth's comments “illogical.

The new Minister of Security should simply start by coming to Ukraine and familiarizing himself with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine can regain all of its territory, it is absolutely possible. But this requires more military and technical assistance from the United States and stronger sanctions - in particular, U.S. financial sanctions against the Russian economy

- Merezhko said. 

According to Politico, European diplomats seemed at a loss for words as they tried to work out the details of Hughes' and Trump's statements. The brutal truth is that - at least at the level of the European Union - relations with the new White House are so bad that they are virtually non-existent. There was no comment from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The bloc's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, later wrote on X that “Europe must play a central role in any negotiations,” adding:

Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity are unconditional. Now our priority should be to strengthen Ukraine and provide reliable security guarantees.” Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock told reporters that Germany has always emphasized that no decision on Ukraine will be made without Ukraine. “Peace can only be achieved together. This means both with Ukraine and with Europeans

- Burbock said. 

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says Ukraine needs additional military support before negotiations with Putin begin.

Poland will unwaveringly push for increased military support for Ukraine. Strengthening Ukraine's capabilities ahead of potential negotiations with Russia is crucial for our continent

- he said.

Trump does not believe Ukraine will return to 2014 borders13.02.25, 01:46 • 101648 views

Context Trump said he had a “productive” phone call with Putin on February 12, where they discussed the war in Ukraine and other topics. The two sides agreed to start talks and visit each other's countries.

 Trump also announced plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia. and On February 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump also had a telephone conversation.

The presidents discussed the possibilities of achieving peace, technological possibilities, and Trump provided details of his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.  

The head of the OP Yermak noted that Zelensky and Trump agreed to immediately start the work of teams to end the war. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

Contact us about advertising