“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump suspends all US foreign aid programs for 90 days

Trump suspends all US foreign aid programs for 90 days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45143 views

Donald Trump has signed an executive order to temporarily suspend US foreign aid programs to check their compliance with political goals. The suspension will last for 90 days and covers $68 billion in aid to 204 countries.

US President Donald Trump has signed an order to temporarily suspend all US foreign aid programs for 90 days until a review is conducted to determine whether they meet his political goals.

This was reported by AP , UNN and UNN.

Details [1

It is unclear how much aid will be initially affected by the order, given that Congress has already appropriated funds for many programs that should be spent, if not already.

One of the executive orders Trump signed on his first day in office states that “foreign aid and bureaucracy are not in the American interest and in many cases are contrary to American values” and “serve to destabilize world peace by promoting ideas in other countries that are directly opposed to harmonious and stable relations between and within countries.

Therefore, Trump announced that “no further foreign assistance from the United States should be provided unless it has been fully aligned with the foreign policy of the President of the United States.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a hearing last week that ”

Every dollar we spend, every program we fund, and every policy we enact must be justified by answering three simple questions: Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Does it make America more prosperous?

The order Trump signed leaves Rubio or his designee the right to make such decisions in consultation with the Office of Management and Budget.

The State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development are the main agencies that oversee foreign aid.

Trump has long been opposed to foreign aid, despite the fact that it typically accounts for about 1% of the federal budget. The only exceptions are, for example, the billions of dollars allocated to arm Ukraine. However, Trump has been critical of such amounts of aid to our country.

According to the latest official accounting, under the Biden administration, foreign aid totaled $68 billion for international programs as of mid-December 2023. These funds have been allocated for disaster relief to health care and pro-democracy initiatives in 204 countries and regions.

According to media reports, the largest recipients of US aid - Israel ($3.3 billion a year), Egypt ($1.5 billion a year) and Jordan ($1.7 billion a year) - are unlikely to see a dramatic reduction, as these amounts are part of long-term packages that have a decades-long history and, in some cases, are governed by contractual obligations.

Recall 

Future US President Donald Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine and prevent World War III. The politician said this at a rally in Washington on January 19, assuring that his team is “close to it.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World

