Trump stated that Europe has spent more money on purchasing oil and gas from Russia than on defending Ukraine.
Donald Trump stated that Europe has spent significantly more on Russian oil and gas than on supporting Ukraine. Data from the Center for Energy Research confirms this claim regarding EU expenditures in 2024.
U.S. President Donald Trump claims that Europe has spent more money on purchasing Russian oil and gas than on defending Ukraine.
He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.
Europe has spent more money on buying Russian oil and gas than on defending Ukraine — much more!
The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea) reported on February 24 that the EU spent on Russian energy resources more than on aid to Ukraine in 2024.
Russia is using over 1000 vessels to circumvent sanctions, which accounts for 17% of the world's oil tanker fleet. The shadow fleet has brought the Russian Federation more profit than Ukraine has received in international aid since the beginning of the war.
The EU has announced the adoption of the 16th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The package includes economic and individual restrictive measures.