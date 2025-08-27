$41.400.03
Trump spoke about negotiations with Russia on nuclear disarmament: what Beijing replied

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

China considers Trump's calls to include the country in negotiations with Russia on nuclear disarmament unreasonable. Beijing adheres to a self-defense strategy and maintains its nuclear potential at a minimally necessary level.

Trump spoke about negotiations with Russia on nuclear disarmament: what Beijing replied

China considers US President Donald Trump's calls to include the country in nuclear disarmament talks with Russia unreasonable and unrealistic. This was stated on August 27 by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, according to UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump had previously expressed a desire to include China in discussions on nuclear arsenal reduction, but Beijing did not appreciate such a proposal.

China's and the US's nuclear forces are at completely different levels, and the nuclear policies and strategic security conditions of both countries are completely different. Asking Beijing to join trilateral nuclear disarmament talks between China, the US, and Russia is unreasonable and unrealistic.

- Geng Shuang replied.

According to him, Beijing adheres to a self-defense strategy and maintains its nuclear potential at the minimum necessary level for national security. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman added that China allegedly refrains from participating in an arms race with any country.

China's nuclear potential and nuclear policy make an important contribution to world peace.

- he concluded.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that he discussed nuclear disarmament with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

The American leader explained that denuclearization was one of the key areas in the negotiations.

Trump assured that Putin was ready to reduce the nuclear arsenal. He expressed hope that China would also be ready for this.

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Donald Trump
China