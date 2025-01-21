Trump signs his first executive orders as president

On Monday, January 20, after taking office as President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump signed his first executive orders in the Presidential Office in the Capitol. This is reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

According to CBS News , the first document Trump signed concerned Cabinet-level appointments, while the second document included 47 appointments to lower positions.

It is noted that Trump also signed two documents appointing acting heads of departments and various commissions.

Another signed decree is to raise the national flags on January 20 and the following days of the inauguration, which were lowered after the death of the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter.

After the ceremony of signing the first decrees, the inaugural dinner began.

The inauguration ceremony of the 47th President of the United States Donald Trump took place in Washington, DC. The newly elected president took the oath of office with his hand on the Bible held by his wife Melania.