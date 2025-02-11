Trump signs executive order to return the US to using plastic straws

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103314 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 94392 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 65617 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106394 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100619 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117020 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125148 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159127 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149427 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 181605 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100619 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106394 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136761 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138569 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166505 views
Trump signs executive order to return the US to using plastic straws

Trump signs executive order to return the US to using plastic straws

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32010 views

Donald Trump has signed an executive order to return plastic straws to US government agencies. Earlier, Biden ordered to abandon plastic due to the environmental crisis.

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that stops the US government's attempts to replace plastic straws with paper ones, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

The decree, which comes into effect immediately, reverses a measure signed by former US President Joe Biden, who called plastic pollution a "crisis.

Last week, Trump, who sold branded plastic straws during his 2020 campaign, said that paper straws "don't work" and "disgustingly" dissolve in consumers' mouths.

In 2024, Biden ordered the US government to phase out the purchase of plastic straws, as well as plastic cutlery and packaging.

Trump's directive orders government agencies to stop purchasing paper straws and calls for a strategy to eliminate them nationwide.

"We're going back to plastic straws," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

"These things don't work, I've had them many times, and sometimes they break, explode. If something is hot, they don't live long, like a few minutes, sometimes a few seconds. It's a ridiculous situation," Trump said.

Addendum

As part of a larger effort to combat plastic pollution, the Biden administration announced last year that it would phase out single-use plastic in food packaging.

Trump has been a longtime critic of paper tubes.

During his 2020 re-election campaign, which he ultimately lost, he sold Trump branded plastic straws for $15 for a pack of 10 as a replacement for what he called "liberal" paper straws.

In total, the campaign reported nearly $500,000 in straw sales in just the first few weeks.

According to some statistics, the number of disposable drinking straws used in the United States is 500 million per day, although this figure is hotly disputed and the true number may be about half that.

A number of US cities and states, including Seattle, Washington, California, Oregon, and New Jersey, have passed rules restricting the use of plastic straws or requiring companies to provide them only after customers request them.

Statistics from the United Nations Environment Program show that 460 million metric tons of plastic are produced annually, resulting in ocean waste and microplastics that can affect human health.

Some studies have shown that paper tubes, however, contain significant amounts of "everlasting chemicals" such as polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS.

PFAS can remain in the environment for decades, contaminating water and causing various health problems.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
californiaCalifornia
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

