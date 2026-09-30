Trump signed an agreement on AI with technology executives

US President Donald Trump said that on Tuesday, September 29, in Washington, he signed a document on artificial intelligence with leading executives of technology companies. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

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"It is almost like the Constitution, and it was signed by the most influential people in the world, and I signed it as president, and it is really a form of protection," Trump told reporters after the meeting.

Trump called the document "morally binding."

Trump also said that his administration was considering creating an oversight committee.

"We are also thinking about creating some kind of committee, which we might include perhaps 10 people in... so that the committee could oversee this entire matter," he said.

Governments around the world are struggling to keep up with the rapid development of AI. The world's leading artificial intelligence companies have warned about the risks AI poses to humanity and called on governments to cooperate in governing this more powerful technology.

Anthropic warned that AI could pose "existential risks to humanity"

Trump previously said that the United States did not need new rules concerning AI. Last week, at the UN General Assembly, he told world leaders that he rejected any attempts to create a globalist scheme for controlling AI.

World leaders want to strengthen oversight of AI, while Trump is betting on "superintelligence" - media