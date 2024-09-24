Trump says Zelenskiy wants Democrats to win the US election

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to win the upcoming US presidential election. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

In my opinion, Zelensky is the greatest salesman in history. Every time he comes to this country, he leaves with $60 billion. He really wants them (the Democratic Party candidates - ed.) to win, but I will do something different, I will find a way to achieve peace, - Trump emphasized.

Details

He added that if he wins, he will contact the presidents of Russia and Ukraine and urge them to make peace. At the same time, Trump did not disclose any details of his "peace plan" .

Zelenskiy and Harris have not yet responded to Trump's remarks.

