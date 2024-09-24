Trump says Zelenskiy wants Democrats to win the US election

ukenru
February 28, 11:19 PM

February 28, 08:24 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 08:41 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM

February 27, 10:22 PM

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 55425 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 41417 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 83493 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 58480 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 54924 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187452 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192620 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182069 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209114 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197622 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147245 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146706 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151015 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142073 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158640 views
Trump says Zelenskiy wants Democrats to win the US election

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65034 views

Donald Trump said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants the Democrats to win the upcoming US presidential election. Trump promised to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia if he wins.

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to win the upcoming US presidential election. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

In my opinion, Zelensky is the greatest salesman in history. Every time he comes to this country, he leaves with $60 billion. He really wants them (the Democratic Party candidates - ed.) to win, but I will do something different, I will find a way to achieve peace,

- Trump emphasized.

Details

He added that if he wins, he will contact the presidents of Russia and Ukraine and urge them to make peace. At the same time, Trump did not disclose any details of his "peace plan" .

Zelenskiy and Harris have not yet responded to Trump's remarks.

Trump says he won't run for president in 2028 if he loses the election23.09.24, 00:18 • 19873 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
democratic-party-united-statesDemocratic Party (United States)
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
reutersReuters
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

