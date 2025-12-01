$42.270.07
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 5274 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 13900 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 12015 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM • 20723 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 34711 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 47618 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in Miami
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41035 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 42180 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 38961 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressed
Trump says he will release his MRI results after Walz's criticism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Donald Trump has stated his readiness to release his MRI results in response to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's doubts about his physical and mental condition. Trump noted that his MRIs are perfect but did not specify when exactly he would publish them.

Trump says he will release his MRI results after Walz's criticism

US President Donald Trump said he was ready to release the results of his MRI. He responded to doubts expressed by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz about the president's physical and mental state. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stated on NBC's Meet the Press that Trump was "physically fading" and questioned his "mental capacity." He also commented on the US president's behavior:

"This guy is obviously sitting in a room and swearing at everything else. That's not normal behavior. That's unhealthy," Walz said.

The politician has been calling on the president to release his MRI for several months, and other Democratic Party representatives have supported him.

After journalists' questions about Walz's demands, Trump replied:

"You mean the incompetent Governor Walz? If they want to release them, I don't mind, they're perfect."

When asked what kind of MRI he had, the president said:

"I have no idea. It was just an MRI... It wasn't a brain, because I took a cognitive test and passed it perfectly, got a perfect score – which you wouldn't be able to do."

Trump confirmed he recently had an MRI but did not disclose the reason for the examination27.10.25, 20:23 • 6386 views

This year, speculation arose around the president's health after photos of bruises on his arms and a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency appeared. However, an October medical report stated that Trump was in "exceptional health." It also mentioned "extended imaging," which the White House press secretary called "part of his routine medical examination."

Trump said he was not against publishing the MRI results, but has not yet announced when he will do so.

Recall

Donald Trump underwent an examination that revealed chronic venous insufficiency. This condition is common in people over 70.

Alla Kiosak

