Trump says he will release his MRI results after Walz's criticism

US President Donald Trump said he was ready to release the results of his MRI. He responded to doubts expressed by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz about the president's physical and mental state. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stated on NBC's Meet the Press that Trump was "physically fading" and questioned his "mental capacity." He also commented on the US president's behavior:

"This guy is obviously sitting in a room and swearing at everything else. That's not normal behavior. That's unhealthy," Walz said.

The politician has been calling on the president to release his MRI for several months, and other Democratic Party representatives have supported him.

After journalists' questions about Walz's demands, Trump replied:

"You mean the incompetent Governor Walz? If they want to release them, I don't mind, they're perfect."

When asked what kind of MRI he had, the president said:

"I have no idea. It was just an MRI... It wasn't a brain, because I took a cognitive test and passed it perfectly, got a perfect score – which you wouldn't be able to do."

Trump confirmed he recently had an MRI but did not disclose the reason for the examination

This year, speculation arose around the president's health after photos of bruises on his arms and a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency appeared. However, an October medical report stated that Trump was in "exceptional health." It also mentioned "extended imaging," which the White House press secretary called "part of his routine medical examination."

Trump said he was not against publishing the MRI results, but has not yet announced when he will do so.

Recall

Donald Trump underwent an examination that revealed chronic venous insufficiency. This condition is common in people over 70.