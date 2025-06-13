$41.490.02
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Trump said Israel's strikes on Iran were "very successful"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Donald Trump announced his support for Israel after the strikes on Iran. According to Netanyahu, the attack was "very successful", although Iran claimed minor damage.

Trump said Israel's strikes on Iran were "very successful"

US President Donald Trump said that the US supports Israel, and called the strikes on Iran last night "a very successful attack." Trump said this in a phone conversation with CNN, reports UNN.

Details

"We, of course, support Israel, obviously, and support it in a way that no one has ever supported it. Iran should have listened to me when I said - you know, I gave them, I don't know if you know, but I gave them a 60-day warning, and today is the 61st day," Trump said.

He stated that now Iran should sit down at the negotiating table and make a deal before it is too late.

"It will be too late for them. You know, the people I dealt with are dead, the hardliners," Trump added.

Trump called on Iran to make a deal to avoid further deaths and destruction in the country13.06.25, 13:45 • 1640 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also noted earlier that the strike on Iran was "very successful". "We struck the top command, we struck the scientists who are developing nuclear weapons, we struck the nuclear facilities," - said Netanyahu, who is quoted by Israeli media.

A spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that the Israeli attack caused "superficial damage" to one of the main uranium enrichment facilities.

"The organization has no assessment of the damage caused to Natanz, but most of it is on the surface. Natanz's enrichment facilities are underground," - said the spokesman, who is quoted by CNN.

At the same time, Israeli army representative Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that the main Iranian nuclear energy enrichment facility in Natanz suffered "significant damage", Reuters writes.

Also, the network showed the consequences of the defeat of key Iranian facilities, in particular the nuclear facility in Natanz.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country. Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran announced the death of 6 nuclear scientists.

In Iran, after the Israeli strikes, they raised a red flag of revenge.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Israel
Reuters
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran
