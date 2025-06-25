"Wanted to ask about his affairs": Trump stated he did not speak with Zelenskyy about a ceasefire

US President Donald Trump said that during the meeting he did not talk with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky about a ceasefire and said that the Ukrainian leader was kind. He stated this during a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit, reports UNN.

Asked whether he had discussed a ceasefire in Ukraine with Zelensky, Trump replied: "No. I just wanted to ask about his affairs. We had difficult times, but he was very kind. I was very glad to see him. It was a great meeting. I think it's a great time to end the war."

The US President also said he wants to talk to Putin.

If I can, I will talk to Putin, whether we can stop the war - Trump said.

Supplement

Zelensky and Trump held a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit, calling it "meaningful" and indicating that "all really significant issues were covered", including a ceasefire, peace and protection of Ukrainians.