"Wanted to ask about his affairs": Trump stated he did not speak with Zelenskyy about a ceasefire
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that he had not discussed a ceasefire with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but would like to talk about it with Putin. Zelenskyy confirmed his meeting with Trump, calling it substantive, and included the ceasefire among the issues discussed.
US President Donald Trump said that during the meeting he did not talk with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky about a ceasefire and said that the Ukrainian leader was kind. He stated this during a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit, reports UNN.
Asked whether he had discussed a ceasefire in Ukraine with Zelensky, Trump replied: "No. I just wanted to ask about his affairs. We had difficult times, but he was very kind. I was very glad to see him. It was a great meeting. I think it's a great time to end the war."
The US President also said he wants to talk to Putin.
If I can, I will talk to Putin, whether we can stop the war
Zelensky and Trump held a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit, calling it "meaningful" and indicating that "all really significant issues were covered", including a ceasefire, peace and protection of Ukrainians.