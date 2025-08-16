Trump refrains from new sanctions against Russia after talks with Putin

After meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump said he does not yet plan to impose additional "serious consequences" against Moscow, but added that he would think about it later, writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

In an interview with FoxNews, Trump made it clear that he would "refrain from imposing additional sanctions or other 'serious consequences' against Russia," noting that his meeting with Putin today went "very well."

Because of what happened today, I think I don't need to think about it now. Maybe I'll have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks, but we don't need to think about it now - he said.

Recall

Trump at one point threatened to impose tough sanctions against Russia earlier this month to force Putin to stop the war against Ukraine. But Trump backed off that deadline after Putin agreed to a face-to-face meeting.