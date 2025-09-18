$41.190.02
Trump: Putin kills more Russians than Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Donald Trump stated that Vladimir Putin kills more Russians than Ukrainians. Trump also expressed hope for "good news" regarding the war.

Trump: Putin kills more Russians than Ukrainians

US President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin kills more Russians than Ukrainians. He announced this during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, writes UNN.

Details

"Well, Putin let me down. He kills a lot of people, and loses more than he kills. Frankly, more Russian soldiers are dying than Ukrainian ones," Trump said.

He added that he hopes "there will be good news soon" in the context of the war.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he thought he had a good relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but Putin let him down.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

