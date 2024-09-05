Trump promises to create a commission on government efficiency headed by Musk

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119854 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122650 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200165 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154514 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153362 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143160 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199222 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112443 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187844 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105103 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 75324 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 46104 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 56563 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 85463 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 63650 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200173 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199224 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187847 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214580 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202651 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 17935 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150320 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149532 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153592 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144504 views
Actual
Trump promises to create a commission on government efficiency headed by Musk

Trump promises to create a commission on government efficiency headed by Musk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79120 views

Donald Trump said that if he wins the election, he will create a commission on government efficiency under the leadership of Elon Musk. The commission will audit the government and provide recommendations for reform.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that if he wins the November 5 election, he will create a commission on government efficiency to be headed by billionaire Elon Musk. Trump said this during a speech at the New York Economic Club, where he outlined his economic program. This was reported by Reuters , UNN .

Details [1

According to Trump, the commission will conduct a full financial and audit analysis of the government and provide recommendations for reform. It will be called upon to develop a plan to eliminate fraud and improper payments within the first six months of its existence.

Elon Musk said he had discussed with Trump the possibility of heading the commission and was ready to serve the country if given the opportunity, without needing any pay, title or recognition.

Trump's proposal to create a commission drew criticism from the president of the American Federation of Government Employees, Everett Kelly, who accused Trump and Musk of intending to reduce the independent civil service and replace the fired employees with their allies.

AddendumAddendum

The U.S. government already has an independent agency, the Government Accountability Office (GAO), which oversees government spending and performance.

During the speech, Trump also reiterated his plan to cut the corporate tax rate to 15% from 21%, but only for companies that manufacture products domestically. In addition, he promised to set aside some federal land for housing construction to reduce housing costs by creating low-tax, low-regulation zones.

Trump has also called for the creation of a sovereign wealth fund to finance major infrastructure projects, including the construction of highways, airports, and manufacturing centers.

The event was attended by top business leaders, including JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Blackstone Group CEO Steven Schwarzman, and former Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Among the visitors was also Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Latnick, who is co-chair of Trump's transition team.

On the campaign trail, Trump often blamed Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, for the rise in commodity prices during Joe Biden's presidency. Although overall inflation has slowed over the past two years, many Americans are still unhappy with high prices for food, fuel, and other goods, according to opinion polls.

Trump to vote against Florida abortion amendment31.08.24, 02:22 • 26437 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising