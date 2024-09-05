Trump promises to create a commission on government efficiency headed by Musk

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that if he wins the November 5 election, he will create a commission on government efficiency to be headed by billionaire Elon Musk. Trump said this during a speech at the New York Economic Club, where he outlined his economic program. This was reported by Reuters , UNN .

Details [1

According to Trump, the commission will conduct a full financial and audit analysis of the government and provide recommendations for reform. It will be called upon to develop a plan to eliminate fraud and improper payments within the first six months of its existence.

Elon Musk said he had discussed with Trump the possibility of heading the commission and was ready to serve the country if given the opportunity, without needing any pay, title or recognition.

Trump's proposal to create a commission drew criticism from the president of the American Federation of Government Employees, Everett Kelly, who accused Trump and Musk of intending to reduce the independent civil service and replace the fired employees with their allies.

AddendumAddendum

The U.S. government already has an independent agency, the Government Accountability Office (GAO), which oversees government spending and performance.

During the speech, Trump also reiterated his plan to cut the corporate tax rate to 15% from 21%, but only for companies that manufacture products domestically. In addition, he promised to set aside some federal land for housing construction to reduce housing costs by creating low-tax, low-regulation zones.

Trump has also called for the creation of a sovereign wealth fund to finance major infrastructure projects, including the construction of highways, airports, and manufacturing centers.

The event was attended by top business leaders, including JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Blackstone Group CEO Steven Schwarzman, and former Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Among the visitors was also Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Latnick, who is co-chair of Trump's transition team.

On the campaign trail, Trump often blamed Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, for the rise in commodity prices during Joe Biden's presidency. Although overall inflation has slowed over the past two years, many Americans are still unhappy with high prices for food, fuel, and other goods, according to opinion polls.

Trump to vote against Florida abortion amendment