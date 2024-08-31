Trump to vote against Florida abortion amendment

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Friday that he would vote against an amendment in his home state of Florida that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution and repeal the current ban on abortion after six weeks. This was reported by Reuters, UNN.

Details

Trump made the announcement in an interview with Fox News, a day after causing confusion when he appeared to hint in an interview with NBC News that he would support the amendment. The amendment is facing strong opposition from anti-abortion groups that support Trump's campaign in the November 5 election against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I think six weeks is too short a time,” Trump said, adding that he believes the proposed amendment is too liberal. “So I'm going to vote against it for that reason,” he concluded.

Kamala Harris criticized Trump, saying that he brags about his role in removing constitutional protections for abortion and would vote to support “the kind of tough ban that goes into effect before many women even know they are pregnant.

“When I become president and Congress passes the Reproductive Freedom Restoration Act, I will proudly sign it. The choice in this election is clear,” she said in a statement.

The issue of abortion has become a key one in the run-up to the election. Trump emphasizes that this issue should now be decided by individual states.

