Trump overestimated his influence on Putin - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that US President Donald Trump had misjudged his influence on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

US President Donald Trump has misjudged his influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin. - the publication conveys the statement of the German Defense Minister, which he made on Wednesday, May 21.

These words were said against the background that a telephone conversation between the two leaders did not lead to any progress in peace negotiations on Ukraine, which prompted Europe to announce new sanctions against Russia. Eventually, Trump ended his attempts to pressure Putin to agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

I suspect he misjudged his negotiating position Boris Pistorius told Deutschlandfunk radio.

The European Union is now working on the next package of sanctions against Russia because of the war in Ukraine. According to the publication, Pistorius said that it is not yet known whether Washington will join these measures, as negotiations are ongoing through normal diplomatic channels.

The European Union has approved a new, 17th sanctions package against Russia, aimed, among other things, at the Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers for oil exports, and is also preparing new restrictions against Russia.