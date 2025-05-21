Trump overestimated his influence on Putin - Pistorius
Kyiv • UNN
The German Defense Minister stated that Trump mistakenly assessed his influence on Putin. Negotiations did not yield results, the EU is preparing new sanctions against the Russian Federation.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that US President Donald Trump had misjudged his influence on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
US President Donald Trump has misjudged his influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
These words were said against the background that a telephone conversation between the two leaders did not lead to any progress in peace negotiations on Ukraine, which prompted Europe to announce new sanctions against Russia. Eventually, Trump ended his attempts to pressure Putin to agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.
Trump refused to tighten sanctions against Russia for the sake of economic cooperation with the Kremlin - NYT21.05.25, 05:28 • 5272 views
I suspect he misjudged his negotiating position
Let's add
The European Union is now working on the next package of sanctions against Russia because of the war in Ukraine. According to the publication, Pistorius said that it is not yet known whether Washington will join these measures, as negotiations are ongoing through normal diplomatic channels.
Let's remind
The European Union has approved a new, 17th sanctions package against Russia, aimed, among other things, at the Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers for oil exports, and is also preparing new restrictions against Russia.