01:44 AM • 2774 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 15633 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 27297 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 28638 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 64721 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 40318 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 62323 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 30890 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 84372 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 49369 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Ukraine in the UN voted against ending the American blockade of Cuba, remembering how the Cuban president wished success to Putin – SybihaPhotoOctober 29, 05:21 PM • 5770 views
It was probably the most famous thing I did: Vance on the dispute with Zelenskyy at the White HouseOctober 29, 05:56 PM • 2914 views
24-year-old blogger humiliated the Armed Forces of Ukraine and residents of western Ukraine, faces up to three years in prisonVideoOctober 29, 07:28 PM • 8992 views
DeepState: Russian troops are consolidating their positions in the eastern and northern parts of PokrovskOctober 29, 07:52 PM • 6086 views
"Azovstal" under Pushilin: occupiers prepare a 20 billion ruble scam - CNS11:38 PM • 5768 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 64719 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 62322 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 52903 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 84371 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 98709 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 18776 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 27732 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 53784 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 58748 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 39953 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2782 views

Donald Trump ordered the US Department of War to start nuclear weapons tests immediately. He noted that the US has the most nuclear weapons, while Russia and China are lagging behind.

Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests

US President Donald Trump has ordered the start of US nuclear weapons tests. He announced this on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country.

This was achieved, including a complete overhaul and modernization of existing weapons, during my first term in office. Due to the immense destructive power, I had to do it, although I didn't want to, but I had no choice.

- wrote the head of the White House.

According to him, Russia is currently in second place in terms of nuclear weapons, and China is "far behind, but in 5 years they will be equal."

"Due to the testing programs of other countries, I have instructed the Department of War to begin testing our nuclear weapons on an equal footing. This process will begin immediately," Trump said.

Recall

China proposed that the US, Russia, France, and Great Britain begin negotiations on a treaty on the mutual non-first use of nuclear weapons. At the same time, Beijing maintains a moratorium on nuclear tests and supports a self-defense policy.

Russia tested the Burevestnik cruise missile with a nuclear power plant: they say it covered about 14,000 km26.10.25, 11:44 • 4776 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
China
United States