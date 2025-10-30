Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump ordered the US Department of War to start nuclear weapons tests immediately. He noted that the US has the most nuclear weapons, while Russia and China are lagging behind.
US President Donald Trump has ordered the start of US nuclear weapons tests. He announced this on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, the United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country.
This was achieved, including a complete overhaul and modernization of existing weapons, during my first term in office. Due to the immense destructive power, I had to do it, although I didn't want to, but I had no choice.
According to him, Russia is currently in second place in terms of nuclear weapons, and China is "far behind, but in 5 years they will be equal."
"Due to the testing programs of other countries, I have instructed the Department of War to begin testing our nuclear weapons on an equal footing. This process will begin immediately," Trump said.
Recall
China proposed that the US, Russia, France, and Great Britain begin negotiations on a treaty on the mutual non-first use of nuclear weapons. At the same time, Beijing maintains a moratorium on nuclear tests and supports a self-defense policy.
