Russia tested the Burevestnik cruise missile with a nuclear power plant: they say it covered about 14,000 km

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

The test of the Russian cruise missile took place on October 21. Russia claims that the Burevestnik allegedly covered about 14,000 km and was in the air for approximately 15 hours.

Russia tested the Burevestnik cruise missile with a nuclear power plant: they say it covered about 14,000 km

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin visited one of the command posts of the joint group of troops and held a meeting with the participation of the head of the General Staff of the Russian army Valery Gerasimov and commanders. During the meeting, Gerasimov said that the tests of the Burevestnik cruise missile with a nuclear power plant have been completed, UNN writes with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Gerasimov, the test took place on October 21. The missile covered about 14 thousand km and was in the air for approximately 15 hours. The head of the Russian General Staff also stated that the missile demonstrated the ability to bypass missile defense and air defense systems.

"This is not the limit," Putin said and suggested "determining possible ways of use" and starting to prepare the infrastructure for deploying this weapon in the Russian armed forces.

Addition

As noted by the Institute for the Study of War, the Kremlin's threats of a military response to the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine by the United States are the latest step in its long-standing rhetorical efforts to convince the West that Russia's victory in Ukraine is inevitable due to Russia's alleged military power and advantages over Ukraine and the West in general.

US President Donald Trump reported that he discussed nuclear weapons issues with Putin, including de-escalation. He considers such an approach appropriate.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
Donald Trump
United States