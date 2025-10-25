Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin

US President Donald Trump stated that a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is possible, but there is one condition for it to take place. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the White House, for the summit, an understanding of reaching an agreement on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine is necessary.

"We need to know that we are going to make a deal. I'm not going to waste my time," Trump said. - Trump said.

He also answered a question about China's purchase of Russian oil.

"China is significantly reducing its purchases of Russian oil. And India - completely. And we have imposed sanctions," the US president noted.

Context

US President Donald Trump canceled a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

Earlier, Trump stated that at the upcoming meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, he would discuss the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine, and would like Beijing to help.

