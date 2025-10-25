$41.900.00
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
October 25, 11:59 AM • 15153 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM • 25355 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM • 23612 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 33864 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 21947 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 19290 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 33001 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 49172 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 37951 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 33855 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 39085 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 60834 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 55896 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 2456 views

US President Donald Trump stated that a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is possible if an agreement on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine is reached. He also noted that China is significantly reducing its purchases of Russian oil, and India is completely stopping them.

Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin

US President Donald Trump stated that a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is possible, but there is one condition for it to take place. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the White House, for the summit, an understanding of reaching an agreement on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine is necessary.

"We need to know that we are going to make a deal. I'm not going to waste my time," Trump said.

- Trump said.

He also answered a question about China's purchase of Russian oil.

"China is significantly reducing its purchases of Russian oil. And India - completely. And we have imposed sanctions," the US president noted.

Context

US President Donald Trump canceled a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

Earlier, Trump stated that at the upcoming meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, he would discuss the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine, and would like Beijing to help.

Trump chose a middle-ground option for sanctions against Russia - WSJ24.10.25, 09:24 • 3714 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World