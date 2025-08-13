$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:02 PM
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Publications
Exclusives
09:48 AM
08:39 AM
Trump may use sanctions leverage at meeting with Putin - US Treasury Secretary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1006 views

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that Donald Trump will make it clear to Putin in Alaska that all options regarding sanctions are being considered. Sanctions can be strengthened, weakened, or have a time frame.

Trump may use sanctions leverage at meeting with Putin - US Treasury Secretary

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that US President Donald Trump will make it clear to the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska that "all options are on the table" regarding the potential weakening or strengthening of sanctions against Moscow, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The US Treasury Secretary stated that sanctions "can be increased, can be weakened, and can have timeframes."

"He will make it clear to President Putin that all options are on the table," Bessent said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

He added that Europeans "need to join us in these sanctions" and "help create more leverage."

Ukraine's allies consider easing sanctions against Russia in case of ceasefire agreement - report13.08.25, 15:19 • 1650 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Scott Bessent
Donald Trump
United States