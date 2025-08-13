Trump may use sanctions leverage at meeting with Putin - US Treasury Secretary

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that US President Donald Trump will make it clear to the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska that "all options are on the table" regarding the potential weakening or strengthening of sanctions against Moscow, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The US Treasury Secretary stated that sanctions "can be increased, can be weakened, and can have timeframes."

"He will make it clear to President Putin that all options are on the table," Bessent said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

He added that Europeans "need to join us in these sanctions" and "help create more leverage."

