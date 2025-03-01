Trump may cut off all military aid to Ukraine - The Washington Post
Trump is considering cutting off military aid to Ukraine after a dispute in the White House. The decision could affect billions of dollars in radar, transportation, and ammunition.
The Trump administration is considering suspending all military aid to Ukraine after a tense meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in the Oval Office, a senior administration official told The Washington Post, UNN reports.
The Trump administration is considering cutting off all current military aid to Ukraine in response to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks in the Oval Office on Friday and his perceived intransigence in the peace process
The decision, if approved, would affect billions of dollars in radar, vehicles, ammunition and missiles awaiting shipment to Ukraine as part of the president's troop reduction mandate, the official said.
The newspaper notes that the consideration of cutting off arms supplies to Ukraine underscores the sharp deterioration in relations between the former allies following a controversial exchange in the Oval Office between Zelenskiy, President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.
The official refuted the idea that Trump and Vance's confrontation with Zelenskyy was intentional and noted that efforts were made to set a more positive tone during the planning of the meeting, as evidenced by Trump's refusal to accuse Zelenskyy of being a "dictator.
