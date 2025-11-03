$42.080.01
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

US President Donald Trump stated that he is not currently considering the possibility of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. He also noted that the conflict is not yet over and the parties will have to continue fighting.

Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is not currently considering the possibility of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House broadcast.

Details

During a conversation with the press aboard Air Force One, journalists asked Trump if he planned to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. The US President gave a concise answer.

No. Not that I couldn't change my mind, but for now - no.

- said the American leader.

Journalists also asked Trump what could be the last straw that would convince him that Putin is not seeking to end the war against Ukraine. In response, the US President hinted that the conflict is not yet over and the parties will have to continue fighting for it to "burn out."

There is no "last straw." Sometimes you have to let a conflict burn out. They are fighting, and they are fighting each other.

- noted the Head of the White House.

He also emphasized that this is a difficult war for Putin, adding that Russia has lost many soldiers, and it is possible that it is about a million people.

He lost a lot of soldiers, maybe a million. That's a lot. And it's hard for Ukraine. For both sides. Sometimes you just have to let everything come to an end.

- Trump noted.

The US leader once again mentioned that he had already settled eight wars and believed that the situation in Ukraine would be easier to resolve than some of those that the US had already resolved.

Recall

The Pentagon approved the provision of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, believing that this would not affect American stockpiles. However, the final decision rests with President Donald Trump, who is hesitant due to the possible impact on relations with the US and Russia.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
The Pentagon
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine