Trump lifts federal aid freeze - WP

US President Donald Trump has reversed the decision to freeze federal grants and financial aid, which had caused a wave of concern among government agencies and non-profit organizations, UNN reports citing The Washington Post.

President Donald Trump has ordered the lifting of a freeze on a number of federal grants, loans, and financial assistance, an unexpected step backwards after days of uncertainty and concern among government agencies and nonprofits.

According to the White House Office of Management and Budget, the original memorandum was "canceled" and further decisions on its implementation were referred to the lawyers of the relevant agencies and departments.

The change came after a federal judge temporarily blocked the order, and because of strong bipartisan criticism from lawmakers. They expressed concern that a funding freeze could threaten anti-poverty initiatives, medical research, and other critical government programs.

Recall

On his first day in office, Trump suspended all US foreign aid programs for 90 days for a review. It is unclear how much money will be affected, as many programs have already been funded by Congress.

Later, on January 24, the media, in particular Politico, reportedthat US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suspended most foreign aid grants for 90 days, which could apply to Ukraine.

In internal correspondence, USAID in Ukraine reported that no decision had been made yet, but that positive signals were coming from Washington. As a result, the agency has temporarily suspended issuing work stoppage orders. At the same time, USAID urged staff to evaluate programs and find ways to align them with the Secretary of State's directive to strengthen U.S. security. Ukrainian officials and NGO representatives warn that without Rubio's authorization, key projects, including support for schools, hospitals, and the development of economic and energy infrastructure, could be at risk.

At the same time, USAID Ukraine received an order to stop all projects and spending.