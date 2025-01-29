Trump lifts federal aid freeze - WP

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 79023 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96891 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107440 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110394 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130709 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103620 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134779 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103753 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113418 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116984 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53375 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118736 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 59246 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113360 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 30132 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 79023 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130709 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134779 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166643 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156424 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24075 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27509 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113353 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118731 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140048 views
Trump lifts federal aid freeze - WP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44904 views

US President Donald Trump has reversed his decision to freeze federal grants and financial aid. This happened after a federal judge blocked the order and lawmakers criticized it.

US President Donald Trump has reversed the decision to freeze federal grants and financial aid, which had caused a wave of concern among government agencies and non-profit organizations, UNN reports citing The Washington Post.

President Donald Trump has ordered the lifting of a freeze on a number of federal grants, loans, and financial assistance, an unexpected step backwards after days of uncertainty and concern among government agencies and nonprofits.

According to the White House Office of Management and Budget, the original memorandum was "canceled" and further decisions on its implementation were referred to the lawyers of the relevant agencies and departments.

The change came after a federal judge temporarily blocked the order, and because of strong bipartisan criticism from lawmakers. They expressed concern that a funding freeze could threaten anti-poverty initiatives, medical research, and other critical government programs.

Ukraine seeks replacement of suspended USAID aid among European partners - committee29.01.25, 16:49 • 22700 views

Recall

On his first day in office, Trump suspended all US foreign aid programs for 90 days for a review. It is unclear how much money will be affected, as many programs have already been funded by Congress.

Later, on January 24, the media, in particular Politico, reportedthat US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suspended most foreign aid grants for 90 days, which could apply to Ukraine. 

In internal correspondence, USAID in Ukraine reported that no decision had been made yet, but that positive signals were coming from Washington. As a result, the agency has temporarily suspended issuing work stoppage orders.  At the same time, USAID urged staff to evaluate programs and find ways to align them with the Secretary of State's directive to strengthen U.S. security. Ukrainian officials and NGO representatives warn that without Rubio's authorization, key projects, including support for schools, hospitals, and the development of economic and energy infrastructure, could be at risk.

At the same time, USAID Ukraine received an order to stop all projects and spending. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

PoliticsNews of the World

