Trump leans towards striking Iran, but for now leaves diplomatic options open - Axios

US President Donald Trump is leaning towards striking Iran to punish the regime for killing protesters, but he has not yet made a final decision and is studying Iranian proposals for negotiations. This was reported by Axios, citing an unnamed White House official familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

The publication indicates that although Trump has threatened the Iranian regime with strikes, it is far from obvious whether American bombs will change the situation in Tehran. Trump is expected to discuss options at a meeting with his national security team on Tuesday.

If Trump orders strikes, they will likely target elements of the regime involved in internal security who are considered responsible for suppressing protests. - the article says.

It is noted that some administration officials believe that strikes could be counterproductive, but Trump himself "seems to be leaning towards ordering them."

Recall

According to CNN, US President Donald Trump is considering a number of potential military options in Iran after the crackdown on anti-government protests led to the deaths of dozens of people.

