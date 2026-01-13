Trump leans towards striking Iran, but for now leaves diplomatic options open - Axios

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
January 12, 07:13 PM • 14599 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 25232 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 19012 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 20427 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 32123 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 18683 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 20215 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 42510 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 38757 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 31487 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
1.4m/s
80%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
2025 saw the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since 2022 - UNJanuary 12, 08:40 PM • 4698 views
"Possible isolated cases": the CPD commented on information about the "mass closure" of supermarkets in KyivJanuary 12, 09:21 PM • 11053 views
Explosions in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center, a large number of enemy attack UAVs in the regionJanuary 12, 10:33 PM • 4122 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missiles11:25 PM • 7258 views
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll rises12:39 AM • 10689 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 32123 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 36025 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 42510 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 39037 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 43521 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Nicolas Maduro
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Venezuela
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 34723 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 30300 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 36028 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 38112 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 94184 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Times
Truth Social

Trump leans towards striking Iran, but for now leaves diplomatic options open - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

US President Donald Trump is leaning towards striking Iran over the killing of protesters. He has not yet made a final decision and is reviewing Iranian proposals for negotiations.

Trump leans towards striking Iran, but for now leaves diplomatic options open - Axios

US President Donald Trump is leaning towards striking Iran to punish the regime for killing protesters, but he has not yet made a final decision and is studying Iranian proposals for negotiations. This was reported by Axios, citing an unnamed White House official familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

The publication indicates that although Trump has threatened the Iranian regime with strikes, it is far from obvious whether American bombs will change the situation in Tehran. Trump is expected to discuss options at a meeting with his national security team on Tuesday.

If Trump orders strikes, they will likely target elements of the regime involved in internal security who are considered responsible for suppressing protests.

- the article says.

It is noted that some administration officials believe that strikes could be counterproductive, but Trump himself "seems to be leaning towards ordering them."

Recall

According to CNN, US President Donald Trump is considering a number of potential military options in Iran after the crackdown on anti-government protests led to the deaths of dozens of people.

Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all countries trading with Iran13.01.26, 01:04 • 3276 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Donald Trump
Tehran
Iran