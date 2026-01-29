Trump issues nuclear ultimatum to Iran as US 'armada' approaches

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
12:09 AM • 794 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
07:02 PM • 9388 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 13553 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 12320 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 12551 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 15872 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 18117 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 13559 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 24818 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 24180 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
100%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Khrystyna Soloviy surprised with her decision regarding the Stepan Higa memorial concert: what is the reason?PhotoJanuary 28, 03:18 PM • 4486 views
Another day with and without schedules: tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout UkraineJanuary 28, 04:40 PM • 3830 views
Neither hypothermia nor an icy apartment: Police reveal circumstances of 88-year-old woman's death in Kyiv's Podil districtPhotoJanuary 28, 05:00 PM • 4732 views
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 8288 views
Russia lost two aircraft at once - Su-30 and Su-3408:56 PM • 2864 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 34644 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 63779 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 90856 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 70223 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 88825 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Berlin
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 8324 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 37933 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 36503 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 43156 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 45793 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Sukhoi Su-30
Su-34

Trump issues nuclear ultimatum to Iran as US 'armada' approaches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

US President Donald Trump called on Iran to negotiate on a nuclear deal, warning of the consequences of refusal. Tehran declared full combat readiness and threatened retaliatory strikes.

Trump issues nuclear ultimatum to Iran as US 'armada' approaches

US President Donald Trump has called on the Iranian authorities to immediately begin negotiations on a new nuclear deal, warning of catastrophic consequences if they refuse. The White House insists on a complete cessation of nuclear development, while Tehran has declared full combat readiness of its armed forces and threatens retaliatory strikes against the US and Israel. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In his address, Donald Trump emphasized that time for diplomacy is running out, and the next US military attack will be "much worse" than previous airstrikes. The President confirmed that the aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln has already arrived in the Middle East. The deployment of forces took place after June attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and recent bloody repressions by the regime against protesters inside the country.

Iran's Leader Khamenei Moved to Bunker Due to US Attack Threat - Media26.01.26, 03:58 • 23779 views

We hope Iran will quickly come to the negotiating table and agree on a fair deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS

— Trump wrote.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio added that the Iranian regime is now weaker than ever due to economic collapse, which creates favorable conditions for increased pressure from Washington.

Tehran's Reaction and Threat of Escalation

The Iranian side rejected accusations of contacts with American envoys but declared its fundamental readiness for an agreement only on terms of equality and recognition of the right to peaceful atom. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned that the military has "fingers on the trigger," and any aggression will lead to immediate retaliation against US facilities and their allies in the region.

A huge armada is heading to Iran, time is running out for Tehran - Trump28.01.26, 14:45 • 3284 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Marco Rubio
Israel
White House
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran