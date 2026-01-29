Trump issues nuclear ultimatum to Iran as US 'armada' approaches

US President Donald Trump has called on the Iranian authorities to immediately begin negotiations on a new nuclear deal, warning of catastrophic consequences if they refuse. The White House insists on a complete cessation of nuclear development, while Tehran has declared full combat readiness of its armed forces and threatens retaliatory strikes against the US and Israel. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In his address, Donald Trump emphasized that time for diplomacy is running out, and the next US military attack will be "much worse" than previous airstrikes. The President confirmed that the aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln has already arrived in the Middle East. The deployment of forces took place after June attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and recent bloody repressions by the regime against protesters inside the country.

We hope Iran will quickly come to the negotiating table and agree on a fair deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS — Trump wrote.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio added that the Iranian regime is now weaker than ever due to economic collapse, which creates favorable conditions for increased pressure from Washington.

Tehran's Reaction and Threat of Escalation

The Iranian side rejected accusations of contacts with American envoys but declared its fundamental readiness for an agreement only on terms of equality and recognition of the right to peaceful atom. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned that the military has "fingers on the trigger," and any aggression will lead to immediate retaliation against US facilities and their allies in the region.

