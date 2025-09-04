Trump is very unhappy that Russian oil is being bought by Europe - Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump is very dissatisfied that Russian oil is being bought by Europe, particularly Hungary and Slovakia, who complained to Trump after Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference at the Élysée Palace, writes UNN.

President Trump is very dissatisfied that Russian oil is being bought by Europe. Among others, there are two countries, we know it's Hungary and Slovakia. But I want to remind you that when Russia attacked our energy infrastructure, and we, in response, attacked their energy infrastructure, on which they earn money and spend this money specifically on weapons, these two countries complained to President Trump that "Ukraine is like that, it has reduced the possibilities of obtaining the corresponding oil. Therefore, Ukraine found such a type of sanctions. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

US President Donald Trump told EU leaders that Europe should stop buying Russian oil and put pressure on China.