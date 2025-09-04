$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
02:39 PM • 2692 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 6922 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
10:04 AM • 14217 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 20192 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 20793 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 18960 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 38821 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 39902 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42516 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37921 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump is very unhappy that Russian oil is being bought by Europe - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that American leader Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that two European countries continue to buy Russian oil.

Trump is very unhappy that Russian oil is being bought by Europe - Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump is very dissatisfied that Russian oil is being bought by Europe, particularly Hungary and Slovakia, who complained to Trump after Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference at the Élysée Palace, writes UNN.

President Trump is very dissatisfied that Russian oil is being bought by Europe. Among others, there are two countries, we know it's Hungary and Slovakia. But I want to remind you that when Russia attacked our energy infrastructure, and we, in response, attacked their energy infrastructure, on which they earn money and spend this money specifically on weapons, these two countries complained to President Trump that "Ukraine is like that, it has reduced the possibilities of obtaining the corresponding oil. Therefore, Ukraine found such a type of sanctions.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

US President Donald Trump told EU leaders that Europe should stop buying Russian oil and put pressure on China.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

